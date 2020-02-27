First hand account of Hugginstown RIC barracks capture in Kilkenny

In his statement to the Bureau of Military History, Nicholas Carroll, Hugginstown, vice-commandant of the 8th battalion of the Kilkenny Brigade of the Old IRA, replayed the events of the attack on the Barracks during the Irish War of Independence.

“The battalion decided to attack the RIC barracks in Hugginstown because it was in a remote area and they had, a fair prospect of success.

“They didn’t have the necessary arms so they submitted their plans to the Brigade Council in mid February 1920.

Bombs

“The attack commenced about 11.30pm. Joe McMahon opened proceedings by flinging a few bombs on the back roof of their barracks.

“After a few shots were fired, Treacy called on the police to surrender which they refused to do.

“They were given a few minutes to let out the sergeant’s wife and children.

“The fight began with the police replying to our rifle fire and hand grenades.

“It continued for about three-quarters of an hour. By that time the bombing section had blown away a portion of the roof of the barrack kitchen and were preparing to set the roof on fire, the police shouted their intention to surrender.

“They were ordered to throw their arms out on the street which they did. Then they surrendered with their hands up.

“Of the RIC garrison, constable Ryan was seriously wounded. Spiritual and medical aid were got for him but he died a few hours later.

“The sergeant was also slightly wounded. We then entered the barracks which was badly damaged and removed some equipment, including two boxes of ammunition.

“The captured arms and ammunition were taken away in a horse and cart by a party of volunteers from Kilkenny.”

Within a few days of the capture, British military accompanied by RIC men raised and searched many houses.

Carroll was one of around 20 men taken first to Cork prison, then Belfast and finally to Wormwood Scrubs, London.

He went on a hunger strike which was successful after 21 days without food.

He spent 17 days on hunger strike and was unconditionally released on May 10, 1920.

“I was removed to hospital to recuperate for a week and then was sent home,” he said in his statement.

“For some time after my return there was an air of peace and independence in the district.

“The RIC was confined to the larger centres and the police section of the IRA and the republican courts commenced to function.

New brigade

“In October of 1920, a further reorganisation of the brigade area, the 8th Battalion, was held. Carroll was elected vice commandant.

The other battalion officers were: William Farrell, Commandant; Pierce Barden, adjutant and John Carroll, Quartermaster.