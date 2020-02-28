Women’s World Day of Prayer 2020 in Kilkenny

A Women’s World Day of Prayer 2020 from Zimbabwe will take place on Friday, March 6 at St Mary’s Cathedral in Kilkenny.

The Women’s World Day of Prayer is celebrated throughout the world in many churches, universities, organisations, schools and in people’s homes.

The women of the Zimbabwean Committee of the World Day of Prayer are wlecoming worshippers to the celebration. The artwork for this year’s service was painted by Zimbabwean artist Nonhlanhla Mathe, who is currently resident artist at the National Gallery in Bulawayo.

All are welcome to attend the service on Friday, March 6. ‘Rise — take your mat and walk’.