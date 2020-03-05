Kilkenny woman Maeve Kyle gets stamp of approval from An Post

Tomorrow, a stamp honouring legendary Kilkenny sports woman, Maeve Kyle will be issued. She was the first Irish female athlete to compete in the Olympics and played hockey for Ireland. Prior to Melbourne in 1956, Ireland had only selected male athletes.

Maeve and four other pioneering Irish women are celebrated in the set of colourful new stamps issued by An Post in time for International Women’s Day.

The othere are: Carmel Snow, Editor-in-Chief of the influential US ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ magazine from 1934 to 1958; Maureen O’Hara, the renowned Hollywood film actress and recipient of an honorary Academy Award in 2014; Lillian Bland, the first woman in the world to design, build and fly an aeroplane having built the ‘Mayfly’ in 1910, and successfully completed her first flight that same year and Sarah Purser, portraitist and stained glass artist was the first female member of the Royal Hibernian Academy in 1924.

Commenting on the new stamps, Debbie Byrne, Managing Director of An Post Retail said: Some of these women are practically unknown, their names strangely absent from the history books and rolls of honour. To mark International Women’s Day 2020, An Post is proud to shine a light on these women’s remarkable achievements so that men and women alike can be inspired by their courage and determination.

“These are the perfect stamps to post to the women we know who inspire, challenge and sustain us, and let them know we’re thinking of them”.

Designed by Oonagh Young at Irish firm Design HQ, the stamps are available at the GPO, Dublin, selected post offices nationwide and online at anpost.com/shop, with free delivery.

Here is the link to the original story on Maeve Kyle in the Kilkenny Pepople.

https://www.kilkennypeople.ie/news/home/509511/ireland-s-first-female-olympian-to-be-honoured-in-her-native-kilkenny.html