Alone Helpline offers Covid-19 advice and support to elderly people in Kilkenny

Alone, the organisation that supports older people, has set up a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of Covid-19 (coronavirus) in Ireland.

This support line is to complement the clinical advice and information being provided by the HSE through its website and helpline.



Professional staff will be available to answer queries regarding Covid-19 (coronavirus) and give advice and reassurance.

The line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024.



Sean Moynihan, CEO of Alone said, “The WHO advises us to be smart and inform ourselves about Covid-19 (coronavirus) and to be kind and support one another. This support line provides additional information supports for older people who may have concerns or support needs; it is led by our voluntary sector who provide invaluable work with communities; and is working as part of our co-ordinated national response to COVID-19.”