Young Kilkenny Filmmakers finalists in Young Filmmaker of the Year awards

Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2020 moved one step closer to crowning its winners by announcing some of its finalists on Wednesday, March 11. The competition, which received a record of over 1,700 entries this year, announced which short films would move on to the finals at the Leinster regional heats, which took place at the AXIS Centre, Ballymun in Dublin, along with the Dublin regional heats, which took place at the Irish Film Institute. Films by young filmmakers from the UK and the USA were also screened as part of Fresh International Film Festival’s International category.

Films screened at the Leinster regional heats included films from Kilkenny, Wicklow, Kildare, Wexford, Longford and Meath, whereas the Dublin regional heats focused mainly on films from Dublin.

Finalists from Kilkenny included National Youth Film Animation School, who have two films through to the final, ‘A Tail of Revenge’ and ‘Toothache’ with both films now up for contention for the Fresh Film Cartoon Saloon Animation Award.

The first film ‘A Tail of Revenge’ a Claymation animation in which a rodent gets revenge on a policeman feline who locked him away in prison by David Moore, Caoilainn McGrath, Rachel Fitzpatrick and James McAlpi all aged between 14 and 17 years old.

Another Claymation animation ‘Toothache’, about a dinner date between a Narwhal and a Fox by Emma Harris, Anwyn Breen, Alana Connolly, Matthew Maloney, aged between 16 and 18 years old.

Other Kilkenny finalists included 16 year old filmmaker Aaron O'Dea with his film ‘The Governments Plan’ a satirical take on Irish Governmental society. People in this society are "kidnapped to schools" and forced to bow to the authority. It follows the lives of the citizens of this world. One day a citizen discovers music and the hope of an improved and more fulfilling life becomes more prominent. Aaron spoke about being at the heats as “really exciting and a fun experience. I have grown as a person and a filmmaker with this Festival. I am always so excited to see my films on the big screen and I am honoured to have made it through to the finals surrounded by such a talented group of filmmakers.”

Films shortlisted for the final will be screened at Fresh International Film Festival 2020 in Limerick from March 23 to 28 and Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards will be presented on the March 25 for the Junior category and March 26 for the Senior category. Other highlights of Fresh International Film Festival 2020 include feature screenings and workshops including a Careers in Screen workshop with industry professionals.

Now in its 24th year, Fresh International Film Festival encourages young people from Ireland and overseas, aged 7 to 18 years, to create, exhibit and share films. The festival provides an opportunity for these young filmmakers to have their work seen on a cinema screen for the first time and to compete for the title of Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year. All films submitted are also considered for a range of Specialist Awards including the Radharc Trust Award (documentary), the Cartoon Saloon Animation Award, the RTE 60 Second Short Film Award and the RTE Factual Award, in addition to the International and Audience awards.

Ireland’s Young Filmmakers have a very interesting approach," says Jayne Foley, Director of Fresh International Film Festival. “Storytelling is at the core," she says, “because the budget is usually either low or non-existent, film-makers have to be very inventive with plot and location.” This year the festival received over 1750 films into its three categories Junior, Senior and International. Jayne adds, "The festival is a forum where young film-makers can meet each other. Even at that stage networking is important. You may end up meeting the same people again later in your career. As advocates of young filmmaking, we also try to showcase films abroad. We've brought Irish films and young filmmakers to Korea, Palestine, Austria, Germany, and Edinburgh. This year we are excited to have a number of International young filmmakers coming to Fresh and sharing their filmmaking experience with us.”



Fresh International Film Festival encourages young people to make films by hosting an annual international film festival for young people, presenting Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards, acting as an advocate for young filmmakers and promoting their work worldwide. Fresh Film runs a number of initiatives throughout the year, including a Hothouse programme designed to bring young people of different ages and diverse backgrounds together to share their film experiences and create new collaborative work, as well as distributing Irish films made by young people to festivals all over the world. The Arts Council of Ireland, Limerick City and County Council and RTE Supporting the Arts support the Fresh International Film Festival. Further details are available from www.freshfilmfestival.com