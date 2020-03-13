Planning sought for 105 large bell tents during Irish Open golf in Kilkenny

Planning permission is being sought for 105 bell tents at Jerpoint Park, Thomastown from May 23 to June 4 to coincide with the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship in Mount Juliet, which is just down the road.

The applicant, Anthony Lee Red Sky Tent Company Ltd also wants to construct a 7x4m reception tent, 1 awning of 9x6m maximum, a car park, toilets, showers, one marquee of 6x4m and one of 10x20m within the grounds of Jerpoint Park