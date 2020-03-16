LIDL will implement priority shopping for elderly people and home carers in Kilkenny stores

LIDL are implementing priority shopping for elderly people, over 65s and family carers from tomorrow morning.

The measures will be in place between 9am and 11am every day until further notice.

"We ask that the public respect this time period to allow more vulnerable customers to pick up the food and supplies that they need.

"Starting March 17, the mornings will run from 9-11am every day and will include prioritised queuing and additional assistance for our older customers."