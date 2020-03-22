Traffic warning: Callan Road roundabout and Kilkenny western environs

Motorists can expect some disruption from tomorrow from the Callan Road roundabout to where works are taking place on Kilkenny's western environs scheme.

Temporary traffic management works, including temporary lane closures and a shuttle scheme will be in place from Monday, March 23. On behalf of SIAC Construction Ltd, please note the following temporary lane closures and shuttle scheme arrangements for Callan Road:

A shuttle lane scheme will be in place in 24/7 to facilitate construction works to the new Callan Road Roundabout as part of the Kilkenny Western Environs Project. This is located 300m south of the existing Callan Road Roundabout.

Delays are possible at peak times therefore please consider when planning your journey through the area. Updates will be provided as necessary. Apologies for any disruption this may cause.