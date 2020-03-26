Appeal withdrawn over plan to expand Kilkenny filling station

An appeal has been withdrawn over plans to significantly expand the Maxol filling station and shop on the Dublin Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

The plans would see the shop floor area more than double in size, as well as an extension of the filling station forecourt within the site boundaries to include a new 5m-high forecourt canopy, three new dispensing pumps and islands, customer parking and pedestrian access from the public footways.

It will also see alterations to the existing commercial premises, to include an increase in floor area from 230sqm to 540sqm to include the existing retail of 100sqm repositioned, new food and coffee franchises with preparation and wash up areas, a seating area (45sqm), main store, ancillary areas, utility service, customer toilets and entrance lobby.

Appeal

Neighbouring business Flower Power Garden Centre Limited lodged an appeal to An Bord Pleanala over the permission last November. However, last month, that appeal was withdrawn.