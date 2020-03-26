Garda Sub Aqua unit carrying out searches of River Nore in Kilkenny

The Garda Sub Aqua Unit are carrying out extensive searches of the River Nore as part of an investigation into the murder of a Kilkenny woman.

The victim, who was in her seventies, lived in the Maudlin Street area of the city and was from a very well-respected family.

Her remains were discovered by gardaí yesterday evening.

A male in his twenties remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station where he is being questioned in connection with the murder.