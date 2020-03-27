Results of post mortem on Kilkenny murder victim not released 'for operational reasons'

The results of a post mortem on a woman murdered in her own home in Kilkenny City are not being released for 'operational reasons'.

The woman's remains were discovered at her home in Maudlin Street on Wednesday evening.

Technical examinations of the scene have taken place and the Garda Sub Aqua Unit have also searched the River Nore.

Door to door enquiries have also taken place.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.