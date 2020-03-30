Summer exams at IT Carlow will not go ahead in the usual way

IT Carlow has said that examinations and other face-to-face assessments due to take place at the end of the summer term will now not take place as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Institute says the decision has been made with a view to protecting the health and welfare of staff and students. It said it was working to ensure students are not disadvantaged at the point of assessment, while preserving the academic integrity and standards of all awards.

"The Institute’s Academic Council has agreed that, in recognition of the need to protect the health and wellbeing of students and staff, examinations and other face-to-face assessments scheduled to the end of the summer term will no longer take place," said a statement from IT Carlow today.

"They will be replaced, where feasible, by alternative online assessments/ online exams. The changes agreed by Academic Council are designed to enable our students to progress and complete their studies. These changes will ensure that learning outcomes are properly assessed. They will ensure that the integrity and validity of the award process is assured in an equivalent manner to any form of assessment conducted on campus."

Programme boards from all departments, campuses and faculties have been working with external examiners, professional and regulatory bodies and the Registrar’s Office to agree and approve alternative on-line assessments/ online examinations/ continuous assessment and assignment submissions, while maintaining the balance of being fair to students and upholding the academic rigour required for all programmes of study. Students will be contacted by their Programme Board and/or relevant lecturers over the coming days and weeks with details specific to each module on the relevant programme of study.

May examinations – all full-time students and part-time lifelong learning students (where applicable)

Where online examinations are occurring, students preparing for May exams will be contacted between March 30 and April 10 with details specific to each module on the relevant programme of study. The Institute will then publish a full revised schedule of alternative on-line assessments/online exams on, or before, April 10.

April exams – Lifelong Learning students only

The Faculty of Lifelong Learning will publish its revised April examination timetable on Monday, March 30, and will contact every student with details specific to their programme.

How will specific details be communicated to students?

The specific details students will receive, by email or via Blackboard from the relevant department/ campus/faculty, will explain the alternative on-line assessments/ online exams/ continuous assessment and should ease concerns and clarify questions. Once students receive details of the alternative on-line assessments/ online exams/ continuous assessment specific to the relevant programme, students may liaise with their lecturer/ Programme Director/ Head of Department in relation to any difficulties.

"Institute of Technology Carlow's Teaching and Learning Centre has supported our staff in moving to online delivery and in deriving alternate assessments. They and the Institute’s Computing Services Department will issue further guidelines to students on using the technologies to support online assessment and examinations. It is vital that all students fully engage with and apply these guidelines," says a statement from IT Carlow.

"With regard to examination results originally scheduled for release on June 14, 2020, there will be some delay but the Institute is working to minimise this delay as much as possible. At this stage, the Institute endeavours to issue results by the end of June 2020.

"Institute of Technology Carlow intends to offer repeat assessments / exams in August 2020. Further details will be provided on these at a later stage. The Institute’s Student Services Department continue to work to support students. Details on the services available at this time can be found here. The Institute acknowledges the Students’ Union for the valuable support they too are providing at this time.

"Institute of Technology Carlow asks all members of its community to continue to observe best practice in protecting yourselves and your loved ones from COVID-19. Stay safe and well."