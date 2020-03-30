Waterford Institute of Technology exams to be replaced by alternative assessment

Kilkenny-based students at Waterford Institute of Technology have been informed this year's summer exams are being replaced with alternative assessment.

The Academic Council at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has announced today (March 30) that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic all semester 2 examinations scheduled for May 2020 are to be replaced by alternative assessment.

The submission dates for the revised assessment will be set by the lecturers for each module and can be expected within the period of 8-18 May 2020.

Programme teams are now developing alternative plans for assessment and on Friday, 3 April, students will be provided with details of the alternative assessment arrangements for each programme including the dates on which the actual assessments will be given to them.

Dr Derek O’Byrne, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar at WIT says that while this is a big shift for both our students and staff, the institute has a wealth of experience in assessing students in a variety of methods over the years, for example through continuous assessment.

“The Academic Council recognise the difficult circumstances surrounding delivery and assessment in these unprecedented times and realise the extent of disruption that these necessary changes are causing to both staff and students but believe they are in the best interests of maintaining students’ academic progress and career aspirations,” he added.

“Moving to an alternative mode of assessment will allow our students finish the academic year within the expected timeframe and prepare 2,500 new graduates at both undergraduate and postgraduate level to contribute to the rebuilding of the economy post Covid-19.”

Dr O’Byrne called on students to continue to engage with Moodle for their programme updates and for information.

“We continue to advise students to adhere to published health advice, to practice social distancing and, above all, to stay safe,” he concluded.

Since 13 March WIT has been closed to learners and student learning has been facilitated online. The institute also has a dedicated section with information and FAQs at www.wit.ie/coronavirus.