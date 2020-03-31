Fuel allowance extended for four weeks during Covid-19 crisis

There will be a four-week extension to the existing fuel allowance season for eligible customers, as part of measures taken as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local TD John Paul Phelan says the Government has committed to extending the fuel allowance season by four weeks, from Friday, April 10 to Friday, May 8.

“At a time where we wish people to stay at home to stay safe and the weather, while bright, is quite cold, it makes perfect sense to extend the Fuel Season for existing eligible customers on a once-off basis, in order to ensure the most vulnerable groups are provided with additional targeted financial supports in a timely and efficient manner" said Deputy Phelan.

“This extension will ensure those in receipt of this payment have one less thing to worry about and can remain safe and warm in their homes for the coming period.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, said the Covid-19 emergency presents a once in a century challenge to our society and our public services. She said her Department was determined to do everything it can to meet emerging needs and provide comfort to as many as possible.

The Fuel Allowance payment is made to over 370,000 of the most disadvantaged households in the country including pensioners and those with disabilities, who are most at risk of fuel poverty.

As a result of changes made over the past few years, it is currently paid at a rate of €24.50 per week for 28 weeks. The current 28 week season is due to finish on April 10. The payment is made as an allowance paid alongside the customer’s primary welfare payment.

On foot of the changes approved by Government today, the Fuel Allowance season will be extended by four weeks and will continue until Friday, May 8.

At the weekend, local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick urged the government to do what needs to be done and extend the allowance to help older people who find themselves confined to their homes as a result of the new restrictions on movement.