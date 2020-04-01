Kilkenny: Over-70s should be cocooning regardless of health, forum hears

A number of agencies share a concern that some people in the 70-plus age bracket are not ‘cocooning’, due to perceived good health or lack of an obvious underlying illness.

It was one of a number of issues discussed during yesterday's afternoon conference call of the newly-established Covid-19 Kilkenny Community Response Forum, which involved almost 30 participants. Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says there should be no doubt as to the advice from the Government and health officials.

“Some older people or people over 70 without underlying issues think that ‘well, I’m grand — I can tip away’. There are people out there thinking they’re fine,” he said.

“If you are over 70, you need to cocoon, full stop. It is coming up for numerous agencies, and that message needs to get through.”

A dedicated confidential community support helpline – freephone 1800-500000 or 056 7794145 - is operational in Kilkenny County Council to assist at people at risk in our community in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current public health emergency.