Dunmore Recycling Centre is open for household waste needs

Dunmore Recycling Centre in Kilkenny is very much open for business, according to Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council Colette Byrne.

The centre is particularly important for those who do not have a refuse collection and need to get rid of household waste.

“We were inundated in the first week or so with people cleaning out garden sheds," said Ms Byrne.

"But to be fair people have heeded and responded to our request not to bring the contents of the garden shed at this stage. We ask that people if they could confine what is going to Dunmore at the moment to genuine household waste that needs to be disposed of."