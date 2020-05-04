Bags left scattered at Ballyragget bring banks

A local councillor is calling on Kilkenny County Council to carry out an investigation after someone left bags of clothes and household waste at the bring bank in Ballyragget.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick has been highlighting the scourge of illegal dumping in North Kilkenny in recent weeks, after major fly-tipping incidents in Johnswell and Paulstown. Now, the bring banks at Ballyragget are the latest area to be left in a mess.

"I have asked Kilkenny County Council to carry out investigation," said Cllr Fitzpatrick.

"We must ensure that who ever carried out this is found and prosecuted. These people are undoing the great work of the local development association and all the community groups who take pride in their community and its environment."