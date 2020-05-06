Award winning salon owner Kieran O'Gorman is planning ahead for his Kilkenny re-opening

“A completely different business and a different industry” is how award-winning businessman and salon owner Kieran O’Gorman has described what he and his team will be returning to when Kieran O’Gorman Hair & Beauty reopens in July as part of Phase 4 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, announced last week by the Taoiseach.

Radical changes planned for the five-star salon include the businesss operating seven days a week from 9am to 9pm; split teams working different shifts; no back-to-back clients; the use of every second work station to ensure social distancing; protective glass at the reception desk and, possibly, the use of PPE clothing.

“We’re in the middle of planning for the reopening on July 20. I am taking guidelines from the Hairdressing Council of Ireland and also implementing my own best practice ideas to keep my staff and clients as safe as possible. It’s radical, but it is what it is. I miss the business, my colleagues and customers and can’t wait to be back styling”, commented Kieran, who celebrated 28 years in business with a hugely attended customer evening just three weeks before the national lockdown.

“My staff will be divided into teams, working on different days and at different times. We have a staff of 20 so we can do that to ensure there are small numbers in the salon and longer opening hours in order to continue to service our roster of clients safely. Everyone will receive new training on sterilisation and hygiene as well. We will be extremely organised with bookings so that client times don’t overlap and social distancing is implemented”.

“We are awaiting further instruction from the beauty industry on how the salon upstairs will operate but that isn’t much of a problem for us because we have two therapists operating in two separate rooms and a waiting area in addition to that.”, he commented.

Meanwhile, the celebrated stylist has been resolute about continuing to consult remotely during the pandemic for clients of Wigspecialist, another arm of his business that offers a confidential service for people suffering from hair loss.

“Other health issues continue throughout the pandemic and it is very important to me that those clients are looked after and can contact me for advice”, said Kieran.

“We are also ensuring that clients can continue to avail of their Keune and Kerastase hair products, and Thalgo and asap skin products, and we have organised a delivery service”, he added. “Our clients have had to forgo their colour and cuts, but it has lessened the pain somewhat to be able to continue with their favourite salon products until they see their stylist”.

“It’s a whole new reality but we’re looking forward to opening our doors soon and welcoming back our clients – not so much with open arms but with a wave and a smile”.