Businesses in Kilkenny urged to apply for supports

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has urged companies in Kilkenny to apply for support which is available locally and says it is a vital time for companies to have an online presence as the country battles the Covid-19 crisis.

Under the Government’s National Digital Strategy, the expanded Trading Online Voucher Scheme helps small businesses with up to 10 employees to trade more online, boost sales and reach new markets. There is up to €2,500 available through the Local Enterprise Offices, with co-funding of 10% from the business.

Training and further business supports are also provided and businesses that have already received a Trading Online Voucher can now apply for a second voucher, where upgrades are required. They can apply to their Local Enterprise Office for support.

Funding can be used towards adding payment facilities or booking systems to a business website or developing new apps for customers. The voucher can also be used towards subscriptions to low cost online retail platform solutions, to help companies quickly establish a retailing presence online.

“I would encourage companies to apply for this support if they feel it can help them at this time. It is a very worrying time for many businesses around Ireland and there are supports available to help," said Ms Clune.



“Having a good online presence can be very valuable for companies too. It is now more important than ever. If a retailer is trying to sell goods it is important that they have a good website to display their products. I would encourage businesses to apply for funding which is available from the Local Enterprise Offices. The retail sector is vital to the Irish economy and it is great to see initiatives such as this being made available to encourage companies to support companies at this time. We need to support our local businesses now more than ever and online is a great way to do that.”



More detail: https://www.localenterprise. ie/response

https://www.localenterprise. ie/Portal/response/Other-LEO- Supports/LEO-Response- Supports-pdf.pdf