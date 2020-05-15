Kilkenny girl's sweet gesture brings a smile to faces at Mount Carmel

A kindhearted Kilkenny girl has brought a smile to faces in Mount Carmel Supported Care Home, with a selfless gesture on her birthday.

Ava Roche from Callan has just turned 10, but she was not able to celebrate the occasion with her granny and grandad due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

While some children have their own grand designs for their birthday money, Ava’s thoughts were of the people in Mount Carmel and how they could not see anyone. She told her mother, Yvonne, that she wanted to spend €100 of her birthday money on the residents there. Yvonne then approached Mount Carmel last week on behalf of her daughter.

Margaret Scriven, Mary Hanrahan and Mary D’Mico

It transpired that some of the residents have started a ‘Knitting and Bitc****’ club, where are knitting a big blanket while they are cocooning. After discussion, it was decided that Ava would buy wool for them. Ava and Yvonne bought lots of wool and several boxes of sweets for the residents of Mount Carmel. They carefully followed instructions to ensure that the wool and sweets were Covid-free.

Ava and her mum presented the wool and sweets to residents on Friday morning in Mount Carmel using social distancing rules.

Residents gave a big round of applause and thanked Ava for the very generous act. The Board of Management and staff also say a big ‘thank you’ to Ava for her very thoughtful gesture.