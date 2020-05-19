It's one way for Kilkenny: Temporary traffic system gets green light

High Street and Rose Inn Street in Kilkenny City are set to become a one-way thoroughfare temporarily as part of a council plan to safely allow people return to business and shopping.

The plans were approved by city councillors today (Tuesday) after weeks of consultation with traders. It is anticipated the scheme will come into effect around the end of June as more businesses reopen when further restrictions are lifted.

It will see more space given to pedestrians as the road is narrowed by a system of bollards and flower planters.

Concerns have been expressed about the potential impact the new system will have on businesses on John Street, if traffic cannot travel over John’s Bridge via Rose Inn Street.

Attempting to mitigate this, several councillors asked if Rose Inn Street could be excluded from the system. However, senior city engineer Ian Gardner stressed that the plan’s best chance of success is if High Street and Rose Inn Street operate in tandem as a one-way.

Cllr Joe Malone, who formally proposed the item, said it was vital the council do something to encourage people back into the city centre. He also said that if the temporary measures are not successful, the members would need to be ‘brave enough to say so’.

Mayor of Kilkenny Martin Brett said he could not recall an issue on which there had been as much consultation and discussion.

The council executive has stressed that the one-way system is temporary, and can be easily reversed.

