Stay safe this weekend Kilkenny, 5km limit still applies - steering group

As Ireland continues to combat the Covid-19 virus, the three principal response agencies that make up the South East Regional Steering Group (An Gárda Siochána, the HSE and the five local authorities) have thanked people for their work on stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Ahead of the June Bank Holiday weekend, representatives of, An Gárda Siochána, the HSE and Kilkenny County Council are appealing to everyone in Kilkenny to continue their impressive efforts.

Colette Byrne, Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council has urged people not to allow everyone’s hard work to be undermined and not to travel more than 5km from home unless essential and to stay safe and, where possible, stay at home.

Kate Killeen White, Chief Officer South East Community Healthcare, has acknowledged that the collective actions of communities in the region is clearly making a difference but it is crucial that everyone keeps up those efforts:

“We know it’s hard, especially in terms of being apart from families and friends but it is helping to protect and keep our communities - especially vulnerable people and healthcare workers - safe. I want to particularly appeal to young people - we in the healthcare community need you to keep that effort going for another while," she said.

Garda Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes has warned that there will be a very visible garda presence across Carlow, Kilkenny and the South-east this weekend – making sure that no one is travelling more than five kilometres from home without a valid reason.

“Our members will operate an extensive network of checkpoints this weekend, to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions in place as part of Covid-19 public health guidelines," he said.

"There has been very good compliance with the travel restrictions and we want to thank the public for this. However, it is vital that this continues over the coming days and weeks. It will save lives. In particular, we would ask people who are thinking of travelling to parks, tourist locations or holiday homes outside of the five kilometre limit this weekend not to do so. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, you will be turned back.”

The South East Regional Steering Group urges everyone to please play their part and #Stay Safe, # Stop the Spread this June Bank Holiday weekend.