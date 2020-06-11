Generous public raise thousands for Amber Kilkenny Women's Refuge

Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge is urging women who are living with domestic violence to make contact with their services.

In recent weeks an incredible €10,000 has been raised for the charity through a number of fundraising initiatives.

“We have been bowled over by the level of support we have received,” said refuge manager, Lisa Morris. “People have been incredibly generous.”

Walks, virtual cycles and online donation campaigns resulted in the whopping donation.

Online influencer ProcessoPowederedMum is asking women to take pictures of their lockdown hair and to make a donation using the money they would have spent on going to the hairdressing during the pandemic.

Events

Deputy Kathleen Funchion also organising a fundraising walk, which she did in compliance with physical distancing while staff working at Nostra completed a virtual cycle from Malin Head to Mizen Head. Optimise Recruitment also held a 5k walk which people did by themselves and in compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines.

“As well as raising funds all these events raise awareness and that is very important,” Lisa added.

“Our Million Stars vigil in Kells was a massive success and it has since moved to the window of St Canice’s Credit Union for people to look at. It is a very worthwhile project as it raises awareness around domestic violence.

Increase

“At the refuge we had expected to see an increase in demand for our services during the Covid-19 pandemic but it hasn’t happened.

“The coronavirus has prevented some women and children from accessing help because they are trapped at home with their abuser during lockdown.

“With the easing of restrictions over the coming weeks we expect to see an increase in services,” she added.

“Unfortunately domestic violence has not gone away and gardaí are reporting that they have seen an increase of 25% in calls in some parts of the country.”

Amber’s Outreach Services including counselling and court accompanient are continuing during the current crisis.

Their helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 1850-424244 or 056-7771404. For more see kilkennywomensrefuge.ie