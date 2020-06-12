Garda investigation into criminal damage at the Market Yard in Kilkenny City

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an incident of criminal damage at a business premises in Market Yard which took place this morning.

Substantial damage was caused to the the front and side windows of the premises and glass in front door was also smashed.

No entry was gained and nothing was taken. T

The incident occurred between 1-2am this morning and ardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.