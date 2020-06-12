Breaking: New Mayor of Kilkenny elected this morning

There's a new Mayor of Kilkenny today with the election this morning of Fianna Fail councillor John Coonan at City Hall.

He was elected unopposed at this morning's AGM of Kilkenny City Municipal District, which saw restricted numbers and social distancing observed. Thanking his proposer and seconder, Mayor Coonan outlined some of the issues he intends to focus on in the next 12 months, including housing, the Abbey Quarter and age-friendly initiatives. He said that how Kilkenny continues to respond to the challenges of Covid-19 would be critical, and mentioned the reopening of businesses and the introduction of a new one-way system on June 22.

"Local business needs our support, and we need more than ever to work closely with them," he said.

"We need to invest in marketing and promotion to ensure our messaging is clear and consistent. I would hope that during the next 12 months we can develop a shared vision for the immediate future. A thriving Kilkenny City is everyone's business."

He thanked his wife Ann, son Aidan, Emma and Sean for all their support.

Mayor Coonan was first elected as a councillor on Kilkenny Corporation in 1994, and later to Kilkenny County Council. He won back his seat in last year's local elections. This is the first time he will be Mayor of the City.

