New one-way system for Kilkenny starts next week

The new temporary one-way system for Kilkenny City will come into effect from Monday, June 22.

It will provide additional space to pedestrians as one of a number of measures to facilitate social distancing as businesses reopen. A three-metre driving lane will be delineated using road markings, bollards and flower pots. Existing kerb lines will remain with the additional space providing an overflow area for queueing or to step off the footpath

The main changes are on High Street and Rose Inn Street. Traffic will travel from John's Bridge to the Parade and the Parade to Parliament Street. As well as this, the pedestrianised hours of Kieran Street will be extended from 9am to 9pm each day including weekends, and James’ Street will be pedestrianised from the entrance of Market Cross Car park to High Street from 9am to 9pm each day including weekends.

Finally, a one-way system for Ormonde Street is being implemented in advance of planned works on it.

"This virus is still with us and it is important that we work with the businesses to ensure that we minimise the risk of infection to the public and all our visitors while at same time ensuring these same businesses are viable and are facilitated to operate safely," says Mayor of Kilkenny John Coonan.

Information on the proposed One-way system can be accessed on the council’s website at www.kilkennycoco.ie or the link https://bit.ly/30HuvSo