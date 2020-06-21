Public invited to pay their respects to Detective Garda Colm Horkan at Kilkenny Garda Station

Gardaí and public representatives will gather outside Kilkenny Garda Station at noon today to pay their respects to Detective Garda Colm Horkan whose funeral takes place today.

Superintendent Derek Hughes expressed his condolences with the Horkan family and colleagues of Detective Garda Horkan on behalf of Kilkenny Gardaí noting that a number of personnel stationed in Kilkenny were classmates of Detective Garda Horkan at the Garda College in Templemore.

“We are all impacted deeply by the sudden and tragic death of Detective Garda Horkan who died in the line of duty carrying out the core function of An Garda Síochána – Keeping People Safe. The solidarity expressed by local representatives and members of the public in Kilkenny at this time serves as a great comfort to the Garda family and will be communicated to Detective Garda Horkan’s collegaues, friends and family.”

Books of condolences are open at Kilkenny and Thomastown Garda Station.

Detective Garda Horkan was fatally shot while on duty in Castlerea on Wednesday night.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness extended his sympathies with the family and friends of Detective Garda Horkan who served his country as a member of An Garda Síochána for 24 years.

"On this sad occasion I'm asking the people of Kilkenny City and County to sign this online book of condolences for Detective Garda Colm Horkan who's life was tragically taken in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the greater Garda community. This online book represents the current set of circumstances that we are in due to Covid-19 and will be presented to the family of Garda Horkan on behalf of the people of Kilkenny," said Cathaoirleach Andrew McGuinness.

Mayor John Coonan also said that his thoughts and prayers are with the family of the detective and all gardaí following the tragic death.

"On behalf of the citizens of Kilkenny City I would like to offer our condolences and prayers to the family of Detective Garda Colm Horkan who sadly lost his life in the line of duty.

"I would like to extend our thoughts and prayers also to all of his colleagues in Castlerea Garda Station and to every member of An Garda Síochana."