Hope for Kilkenny festivals as comedy Cats to get the last Laugh

In a big boost for comedy fans and for Kilkenny, the Cat Laughs comedy festival has announced it will be having a festival in some format this year after all.

Locals and regular visitors were dismayed when the popular annual event, which normally takes place across the June bank holiday weekend, appeared to have become another casualty of the pandemic.

But on Friday, the festival’s official Twitter account posted it was ‘thrilled to announce our new dates for 2020’ - November 12 to November 16. Details are yet to be worked out and there is no programme in place, but organisers are asking people to hold the dates.

1/3

**ANNOUNCEMENT**



The Kilkenny Cat Laughs is thrilled to announce our new dates for 2020 - Thursday November 12th - Monday November 16th. We couldn't go a year without seeing you guys.



This year’s festival will be slightly different to what we are used to. — The Cat Laughs (@CatLaughsComedy) June 19, 2020

It’s a beacon of hope for Kilkenny as a 'festival capital’, having missed out on so many staples of the festival calendar this year. It all has a knock-on effect on the pubs, hotels and other businesses and industries which benefit from the visitor numbers that swell the city.

There is hope now for other events that were cancelled or postponed as Covid-19 restrictions were implemented. At the recent June council meeting, chief executive of Kilkenny County Council Colette Byrne confirmed a number of groups were replanning or considering events for the latter end of the year. Watch this space.