Husband of murdered Kilkenny grandmother sentenced to 18 months

Murdered grandmother Patricia O'Connor's husband Augustine, who pleaded guilty to reporting her missing when he knew she was dead, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Sentencing him today Mr Justice Paul McDermott at the Central Criminal Court said it was "appalling" that on hearing his wife had been murdered by Kieran Greene in his home O'Connor suggested calling emergency services but when that was rejected did nothing about it and went to bed.His actions in later reporting his wife as a missing person knowing she had been murdered was a betrayal of his wife and his son, he said.

The 76-year-old from Mill Close Glasheen, Stamullen, Co Meath pleaded guilty to the impeding the apprehension or prosecution of his wife's murderer just before his trial was due to begin.

The judge set a headline sentence of three years but took into account O'Connor's late plea of guilty, expression of remorse, that he has led a blameless life up to this and has no previous convictions. He therefore fixed a sentence of 18 months.

The sentencing hearing in relation to three other people convicted of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Kieran Greene is continuing.

Kieran Greene, (35) was sentenced to life earlier this week for murdering the retired grandmother in the bathroom of her Rathfarnham home on May 29, 2017.

MORE TO FOLLOW