High level of compliance among Kilkenny publicans with Covid regulations

Kilkenny publicans are complying with Covid regulations according to local gardaí who are conducting checks on a regular basis. Operation Navigation was launched earlier this month across the country and involves gardaí conducting checks on licensed premises for compliance with government regulations and guidelines regarding the dangers posed by the Covid-19 virus. Superintendent Derek Hughes told the Kilkenny People that gardaí have over the past two weeks visited every licensed premises in Kilkenny and found extremely high levels of compliance with government regulations.

“Licence holders and members of the public are acting in a very responsible way in Kilkenny” the superintendent said.

“We will continue to monitor premises subject to the new regulations and in the unlikely event of any premises being found in breach of the regulations, this will be brought to the attention of the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and to the licencing Court in Kilkenny this September” the Superintendent added.