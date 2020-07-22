Consultation to proceed on Kilkenny greenway carparks

Local councillors have given their backing to proceed with a Part 8 consultation for three proposed carparks as part of the Kilkenny-Waterford Greenway.

At the council meeting on Monday, director of services Sean McKeown said there were to be a total of five carparks of varying sizes, and three of these are to be in County Kilkenny - at Ferrybank, Glenmore and the Boatyard.

Mr McKeown had previously informed the members of the need for the carparks to ensure there is access to the new greenway. They will also include spaces for coach parking and bicycle spaces.

COST

It has also emerged that the project is going to cost more than the figure of €13.5 million originally anticipated. The estimate is now closer to €15 million, and only €8 million in funding has been secured so far.

The greenway is being developed by three local authorities - Wexford, Waterford and Kilkenny. Other possible grant funding sources are being explored.

In 2018, councillors approved the Part 8 application for the 24km-long greenway route, the majority of which will be in Kilkenny.