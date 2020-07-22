Gardaí in Mullinavat reunite a dog stolen in Cork last March with owners

Gardaí in Mullinavat in Kilkenny recovered a dog that was stolen in Cork last March and have reunited him with her owner.

Gardaí were delighted to reunite 'Pop' with her owners who were trilled to have her home.

A garda spokesman said that a suspect in the case has been identified and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are warning people to take extra care of their pooches following a spate of dog thefts across the country in recent months.

"Unfortunately, dog theft is a growing problem that applies to all owners. Certain types of dog are more attractive to thieves but all owners should take care, as different criminals will target different types of dog. There are certain things that all owners should do to limit the chances of dog theft, which may occur while on a walk or from your own garden.

"All owners should ensure their dog is microchipped and some may wish to also have their dog tattooed. They should always wear a collar and tag stating your telephone number but not the dog's name.

"Keep clear, recent photographs of your dog from several angles including any unusual markings or scars. Make sure you train your dog to return when you call and not to go out of sight while on walks. Always call your dog back if you are approached on a walk, as criminals will often try to distract an owner while their partner lures the dog away. If your dog doesn't have a reliable recall then you must keep him/her on a long line or an extending lead.

"Dogs can be stolen from cars so try not to leave your dog unattended. Never leave your dog alone outside shops.

"Dogs are not necessarily safe while at home, so ensure that you secure all gates and fencing to prevent thieves entering. Lock the gate from the inside and secure with a padlock or install an alarm that alerts you if the gate is opened," said a garda spokesman.