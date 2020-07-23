Support needed for Kilkenny's tourism businesses - MEP

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has called on the European Commission to ensure that small and family run businesses in Kilkenny are supported during this difficult time, especially when it comes to enhancing their digital skills.

MEP Clune was speaking during a debate on the future of tourism in Europe and what Europe can do to help tourism businesses.

“We need to ensure small businesses in Kilkenny get the support they need to survive at this time. They need these measures to enable them to grow and develop their businesses. I recently called on the European Commission to ensure that small and medium businesses are not forgotten when it comes to support measures. Small and medium businesses are vital to our national and local economy in Ireland," he said.

Tourism businesses need to be especially supported at this time, according to MEP Clune who said “tourism has now changed”.

“Tourism in this country is going to be very different as we move forward and it has changed, perhaps for a long time yet to come. We will be looking at more outdoor based tourism businesses and activities and we must ensure that support measures are in place to let those businesses thrive,” added MEP Clune.

When it comes to digital skills MEP Clune said it is vital that businesses ensure that they have an online presence, which is vital now more than ever.

“What we will see, especially this year is that people will be researching their Irish holiday destinations online before they travel and it is important that businesses ensure they have an online presence to make sure that they promote their offerings. There are lots of grants available locally via Local Enterprise Offices and other organisations which help businesses to enhance their digital presence.”