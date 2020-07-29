Kilkenny County Council chairman leads tributes on the tragic loss of Frank Stafford Senior

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness has paid tribute to a retired garda sergeant who died in a house fire in Graignamanagh on Monday night.

Frank Stafford (senior) was a highly-respected and well-liked retired garda sergeant who was well-known in the community.

Cllr McGuinness said that the tragedy in Graignamanagh is devastating for the local community and to Kilkenny as a whole.

"It was very sad news for the Stafford family, the community of Graignamanagh and indeed Kilkenny. I work with Frank Junior as he works for Kilkenny County Council. The Stafford family are well respected and liked and this is a very sad time for them. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.

“Graignamanagh is a very close knit community and Frank would have been a popular character and he will be sadly missed by all. As chairman of Kilkenny County Council, I want to extend my deepest sympathies to Frank (Junior) and his family and to the local community in Graiguenamanagh.”

In accordance with Government guidelines the Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.