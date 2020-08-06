CCTV in Urlingford gets green light

Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris has given the go-ahead for a CCTV system for Urlingford and Graine.

Chairman of the Joint Policing Committee, Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick welcomed the news and said that project can now go to tender. Funding, in excess of €20,000, has been raised.

“This announcement is long overdue. I personally raised the matter with the Garda Commissioner. It has been a long and arduous road to get the project to this point but now hopefully the proposal can go to tender and we can see significant progress in the coming months.

“I want to commend the local community and the Urlingford/Graine text alert groups for their hard work and to Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Peter McConnon.”