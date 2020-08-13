Threecastles: ‘Reconnecting with the past - building a legacy for the future’

An exhibition featuring photographs, art and memorabilia depicting the history, life and times of the community of Threecastles will open to the public from this weekend.

Threecastles Hall Committee is holding the exhibition, entitled ‘Reconnecting with the past — Building a legacy for the Future’, in conjunction with National Heritage Week. Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage Malcolm Noonan visited Threecastles to officially launch the exhibition on Saturday.

The exhibition shows life and various events in the hall and community, both then and now. It includes photographs, the history of the hall and some stories that will take you back in time.

The hall was built by the Macra na Feirme committee in 1951. All the building was done by the local community, many of whom were tradesmen and farmers. These men gave their time willingly.

Although the hall was set up by the local Macra committee it was also used by the local ploughing committee, Threecastles GAA Club and The Ladies Club. These were all very active committees for years. Photographs from this time will be on display.

In recent years the hall was handed over to the community and is run by a voluntary committee. It is still used by the farming community and the GAA Club for meetings. In non-Covid times, it hosts a bridge club, art classes and yoga or pilates classes.

One huge advantage of any local community hall is being able to provide a venue for refreshments after a funeral. And Threecastles Hall is no different. For any family who is bereaved having a facility like this is such a relief in what are very difficult times.

As with all venues, money is needed to run it. Back in the 50s, 60s, 70s and into the 80s, the Macra committee ran discos on a regular basis which generated a very good income. These were hugely popular and Threecastles Macra Hall discos were very popular bringing people from far and wide. Many romances started, and continued, at these events. Maybe some of the people in Kilkenny met their significant other at the Hall. The present committee would love to hear from you if you were one of those couples!

The exhibition will include some of the stories from those days. There will also be a slideshow of photographs running continuously on screen throughout the week. The Art exhibition titled ‘Custodians’ features farms and farmers in the locality and has been created by local artist Rachel Burke. The engagement project was funded by Kilkenny County Council and Creative Ireland.

The exhibition starts on Saturday, and runs for nine days until August 23 from 11am until 4pm, with extended opening hours on Wednesday, August 19, until 8pm to facilitate people who are working. Refreshments will be served both Saturdays and Sundays. Full compliance with the Covid-19 restrictions will be implemented but will not impede the satisfaction you will get from visiting.