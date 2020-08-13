What a response! Muckalee community gets behind grand plans

The people of Muckalee have shown the strength and depth of their community spirit by fully rowing in behind an initiative to bring a new community shop and café to the North Kilkenny village.

Muckalee Community Centre Committee has confirmed that the recent fundraiser, as detailed by the Kilkenny People last month, has managed to raise over €20,000 toward the ambition. Local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick has welcomed the support from people for the project.

“This development will further harness the great local community spirit in our locality,” he says.

Planning permission has already been granted for the extension of the community building, which will incorporate a shop and café and also includes major internal refurbishment to upgrade the building to current health and safety standards with easy access for all ages. The plan also has the support of Kilkenny Leader Partnership.

However, more backing was needed, so the committee decided to go door to door to see if local people wished to help. It’s proven successful, and represents another big step forward for the proposals.

There are still donations coming in, and if anyone wishes to donate, they can contact the committee by phoning 087-0506402 or emailing communitycentremuckalee@gmail.com to arrange.

The committee has expressed its gratitude to all for the generous donations and to volunteers for their support.