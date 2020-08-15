Breaking: Man in custody in Kilkenny following discovery of suspected explosive material

Components for the manufacture of an explosive device are believed to have been discovered at the Good Shepherd Hostel in Kilkenny.

A male in his 30's was arrested last night in Kilkenny and remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station.

The grim discovery on Friday evening follows an investigation by gardaí into reports of an explosion in the city on Wednesday night.

A loud bang was heard in the Church Lane area by residents.

The army EOD unit attended the scene on Friday night and the Garda Technical Unit are in attendance.