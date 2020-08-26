Kilkenny councillor hopeful Fine Gael whip will be restored

A Kilkenny councillor who attended the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last Wednesday evening says he is hopeful the Fine Gael party whip will be restored to him in due course.

Cllr Martin Brett has apologised for attending the event with 80 or so others in Clifden, but says he acted in good faith. He has produced an email from the Irish Hotels Federation which sets out that the new, updated government guidelines did not come into effect until the Friday after the dinner. He says he was told the event would be compliant with the restrictions in place at the time.

Last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed the Fine Gael councillors who attended the event had lost the party whip.

Cllr Brett, who is the leas-chathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, told the Kilkenny People that he had did not have any role in organising the event and was told it was within guidelines.

“We were told we were all right so we acted in good faith,” he said on Friday.

“If I was wrong for attending, I attended in good faith, and I unreservedly apologise in good faith as well.”

He says it would be ‘counter to natural justice’ if the party whip is not restored to him. Cllr Brett also confirmed that, contrary to reports from other media outlets, he has not resigned from the Fine Gael party.