Presentation Kilkenny leads way as local schools begin to reopen

Presentation Secondary School welcomed first year students through its doors as one of the first Kilkenny schools to reopen for the new term yesterday.

It is a start to first year like no other for the girls, having to navigate health and safety restrictions such as social distancing, on top of adjusting to their new school environment. Other local secondary schools are reopening today, later on this week and next, with primary schools doing likewise.



Social distance in the classroom at Presentation Kilkenny

Ahead of the return of students to school, the Department of Education and Skills has outlined a Covid-19 response plan to try and ensure safe reopening of schools.

The comprehensive document outlines a number of steps schools will have to take before opening and also measures that need to be be put in place once students and staff are back on the premises. The Department of Education has outlined new hygiene standards that schools are required to adhere to also.