Kilkenny swimmers urged to get behind Swim for Sight fundraiser

An international sight saving charity that works towards preventing avoidable blindness in Ethiopia is appealing to Kilkenny swimmers to get involved in their September fundraiser.

The charity, Orbis Ireland is currently helping with the Covid-19 response by providing essential supplies to its partner hospitals and by distributing key Covid-19 messages to communities in rural Ethiopia as well as continuing emergency surgeries.

A spokesperson for the charity explained that due to Covid-19 a number of fundraising events have been cancelled.

"Because of Covid-19 and the cancellation of fundraising events our funds raised are very low. In order to continue our work in Ethiopia we need your help.

"This September, Orbis Ireland is setting a new challenge - Swim for Sight. You choose where you swim and how far you swim each day. Whether it’s 20 swims in September, or for 20 minutes over the month or simply 20 strokes - whatever your level, set your target."

For more information on the #SWIM4SIGHT challenge please see: https://irl.orbis.org/ en/events/swimforsight