Free online and physical events will take place during Culture Night Kilkenny 2020

In response to the unprecedented challenges of the moment, Culture Night Kilkenny will share a hybrid programme of digital and physical events, continuing to champion the Culture Night legacy as a night of shared cultural experiences– making culture free and accessible to all.

Audiences of all ages both here and abroad, can seek out culture online, or in their locality on Culture Night, which will take place on September 18.

Visit the Butler Gallery at the newly refurbished location of Evans’ Home on Johns Quay, Kilkenny and for the first time, see the Butler Gallery Collection on permanent display. Explore the O’Malley wing dedicated to renowned Kilkenny artist Tony O’Malley and his wife Jane O’Malley. Plus, get a first look at ‘The Bloods’, a photographic exhibition by Amelia Stein depicting members of the Defence Forces at James Stephens Barracks.

From 5pm, adults can book into a life drawing class inspired by ‘The Bloods’. The rotating models for the class will be the personnel of James Stephens Barracks, posing in similar positions to those in the photos. Other events on the night include a children’s scavenger hunt, the launch of a virtual tour of the museum, plus the launch of ‘A Neighbourhood Museum’ with visual artist Annabel Konig. At 8.30pm, visitors can partake in a special light ceremony to celebrate hope.

Join the National Design and Craft Gallery for a unique Culture Night festival of self-directed workshops and activities for all ages both online and in person. They will provide the craft materials and self-directed family fun activities for all ages. Just bring along your picnic blankets, cushions & imagination. The main outdoor location for these self-directed activities will take place on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle. Inspired by the work of Fiona Mulholland, there will be safe socially distanced lawn markings for small groups of families & friends to gather and enjoy a day of exploration and creativity.

The Design and Craft Gallery also present, CONNECTED, a sculpture trail that allows audiences to re-connect with culture and craft outside of a gallery setting. Designed as a trail throughout the city, beginning from the courtyard of the Castle Yard and lush Butler House Gardens, the trail leads you through the cities key cultural and historic sites from Kilkenny Castle Park to Medieval Mile, Butler Gallery at Evan's Home to Rothe House as well as infiltrating the streetscape through shopfronts, hotels and unexpected locations. A virtual online tour of CONNECTED will be available on the Culture Night website on the 18th September.

While exploring the Connected trail why not join the Kilkenny County Council Arts Office’s trail of poetry, displayed in shop windows throughout the city centre. The poems on display are taken from the Kilkenny Poetry Broadsheet 2020 publication. The aim of the Broadsheet publication is to give local writers a platform for their work, a total of 12 poets were selected for this year’s Broadsheet by editor and poet Colm Keegan. A different poem will be featured in each window by the published poets: K.S. Moore, Mary Malin, Aoife Riach, Willie-Joe Meally, Carmel Cummins, Darren Caffrey, Noel Howley, Robert Mc Loughlin, Mike Watts, Breda Joyce, Jeffrey Gormly and Karen Morrissey.

If you cannot venture out to view the poetry trail you can call the poetry phone line at freephone 1800 272 994, where you will get to listen to the twelve wondrous poems from the Broadsheet, beautifully recited by Kilkenny actors. The phone line was initiated as part of the Kilkenny County Council community wellbeing initiative.

The Kilkenny Arts Office also presents an exhibition ‘Less Stress More Success’ at their Gallery on 5 Dean Street. Curator In Residence, Rachel Botha invites artists Eimear Murphy, Laura Fitzgerald and Saidhbhín Gibson to interpret stress/ success from varied perspectives. Raising questions concerning our strive to achieve. In relation to the exhibition a live workshop will be hosted via Zoom where Eimear Murphy will facilitate the exploration of the materials around us through our sense of touch. Using materials found around the house, this workshop will focus on the sensory and textural experiences of things.This workshop is suitable for teenagers and adults, and younger children should join with adult guidance.

The Medieval Mile Museum will offer a socially-distanced workshop where you will learn how to weave a simple 8-pointed star from recycled materials. Your star will join tens of thousands of others in the Amber Women’s Refuge One Million Stars to End Violence project.

Amber Women’s Refuge, led by Siobhan McQuillan (Art Therapist) and Relief Worker, initiated a Star Weaving project in Kilkenny in December 2019 with the aim to raise awareness and provide information about Domestic Violence. Kilkenny County Council has recently partnered with Amber Women’s refuge to support and promote this project and to get people weaving stars across Kilkenny and indeed the whole of Ireland.

To date there is a total of 3000 stars weaved by Kilkenny Volunteers, these stars form a fantastic installation for Culture Night at the Medieval Mile Museum.

TADA! Theatre School in Thomastown will host a series of theatre workshops at Thomastown Community Centre. These exciting workshops give a little taster of what happens at TADA! Theatre School, including theatre games, character work and scene work. There will be three sessions available, one is for children aged 8 and under, with adult accompaniment essential. Session two is for ages 9 – 13 and session 3 is for 13 and up, including adults.

For more detailed information on these events and to make bookings please visit https://culturenight.ie/ kilkenny

The Arts Office will be distributing Culture Night Kilkenny brochures nearer the date to all the above venues and they will also be available at the Arts Office, 5 Dean Street.