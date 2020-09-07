Former partner of the late Rita Apine applies for return of her jewellery at Kilkenny District Court

A police property application has been made to Kilkenny District Court for the jewellery of a woman who was found dead in her home in Freshford in May 2018.

Solicitor Con McDonnell, acting as agent for solicitor Tony Collier, told the court that he was making the application, which includes jewellery along with other items, on behalf of Renars Veigulis with an address at 16 Esker Manor, Lucan, Dublin.

Judge Alan Mitchell adjourned the application to November 17, 2020.

Rita Apine was found dead at her home in Freshford on May 14, 2018. Veigulis was found not guilty of murdering his partner following a trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin in 2018.