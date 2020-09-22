Calls for action to make 'dangerous' road at Clinstown safer

A local councillor has called for increased safety and a garda presence on a busy stretch of road in North Kilkenny.

At last week’s meeting of Kilkenny’s Joint Policing Committee (JPC), Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick expressed concerns over traffic and road dangers near Clinstown.

“I don’t know what can be done but the gardaí and the TII will have to get together to act to see what can be done,” he told the meeting.

Cllr Fitzpatrick, who is the chairman of the JPC, said Clinstown National School was in one of the most dangerous road locations in the country.

“It is reckless what’s happening on that stretch of road,” he said.

Responding, Garda Superintendent Derek Hughes said gardaí would take these comments on board and see was there an opportunity to improve safety on the road.