Junior Minister Malcolm Noonan to launch the Vision for Cycling in Rural Ireland

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan will today launch of the Vision for Cycling in Rural Ireland by Cyclist.ie’s Rural Cycling Collective, an array of groups and individuals under the umbrella of the wider national Cyclist.ie advocacy network.

The Collective seeks to make rural communities (towns, villages, and rural roads) cycle-friendly for all ages and abilities. It aims to re-balance the debate on active travel so that everyday journeys by bike across rural Ireland are enabled and supported.

The launch will take place over Zoom, and includes an array of speakers as follows:

Junior Minister Malcolm Noonan TD to launch

Jo Sachs-Eldridge (Transport Planner/Leitrim Cycling Festival) to give 5 min presentation on the document

Anluan Dunne (Kerry Cycling Campaign) to speak on recent Government Active Travel Stimulus Package - see Cyclist.ie article here

Catríona Corr (Kilkenny Active Travel)



Launching the vision document, Dr. Damien Ó Tuama for Cyclist.ie said:

“Today, we launch our vision document which aims to promote and celebrate everyday cycling in towns, villages and their surrounding areas. Cycling is not just for Dublin and other cities. Our vision highlights the needs of areas outside of the major cities and the opportunity now presents itself to transform peoples’ experience of active travel.

Allison Roberts from the Clonakilty Bicycle Festival, a member group of Cyclist.ie, stressed that “we want a fair distribution of transport funding to regional parts of the country to make cycling for all ages and abilities a reality. But to ensure the funding is spent in the right way on the right kind of infrastructure, Cyclist.ie needs to be viewed as a core stakeholder and actively encouraged to participate more fully in local authority infrastructure and design planning.”



As Jo Sachs-Eldridge of Leitrim Cycling Festival, who led the creation of the vision, explains:



“What we want is to see changes in the way things are being done in our local authorities, we need to move from a reactive, ad hoc approach to one that is much more strategic and proactive. And we need to change the environment on our roads – both the physical and the social environment - so that they are safer for everyone.

“The eight key recommendations in the vision document could transform the countryside into places where cyclists are “expected and respected”, by designing useful, connected cycle routes throughout Local Authority areas”, Sachs-Eldridge continued.

“As a priority, safe cycle routes to schools and car-free zones should be introduced at school gates in all towns and villages, along with lower speed limits to make our roads and streets safer and more accessible for everyone, and to reduce casualties”.

Sachs-Eldridge added that “we are delighted to finally see a funding commitment for cycling in the Programme for Government. But it must be accompanied by an improvement in design standards, and improved project management capacity at all levels of local and national government.”

Allison Roberts of the Clonakilty Bike Fest also stressed the importance of community and stakeholder engagement:

“Local authorities should see us as partners and allies as they start to draw up plans for cycle routes. Our expertise and hands-on experience of cycling in rural communities could be invaluable in designing safe routes for cyclists of all ages and abilities. We want to see the best use made of this funding opportunity. It’s a win-win for everyone.”