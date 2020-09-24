Most types of crime in Kilkenny down, but problem areas remain

Most types of crime in Kilkenny have been reduced over the past year, according to a garda update at last week’s meeting of the Joint Policing Committee.

The number of arrests made here slightly increased, but public order offences are marginally down, with 100 so far this year. If this trend continues it will be the lowest year to date.

Assault causing harm figures are down also, although Superintendent Derek Hughes warned the reopening of the night time economy may see this figure rise, with a traditionally busier Christmas period still to come.

Of motorists detected driving under the influence, the number of alcohol detections is marginally down (56) this year compared to last (85), but there has been a considerable increase in drug detections – up from two to 25 this year.

Theft from shops is also down on last year’s figures. There were 133 offences compared to 177 during the same period last year. President of Kilkenny Chamber Marion Acreman expressed some surprise at this statistic.

Ms Acreman said some shops have been reporting a rise in a different type of theft, where opportunistic thieves were taking advantage of reduced staff numbers. She asked that the Businesswatch initiative be resumed to post-Covid activity levels, and Supt Hughes expressed support for this.

As reported last week, one area in which gardaí are seeing increased activity is in drugs, where there have been increases in detections of simple possession and drugs for sale and supply.