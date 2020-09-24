Kilkenny music sensation Robert Grace to perform on Late Late show tomorrow

Kilkenny music star Robert Grace will give a special performance of his hit single 'Fake Fine' on this week's Late Late Show.

The Graignamanagh musician recently signed a worldwide deal with music industry giants Sony and RCA.

He was lauded at yesterday's meeting of Kilkenny County Council, with Cathaoirleach Andrew McGuinness praising the songwriter and noting the hit song had already over 2 million Spotify streams.

Delighted to announce that I’ll be appearing on The Late Late Show this Friday evening where I’ll be performing my new single Fake Fine. Would love you all to tune in ♥️ CANT WAIT!! #thelatelateshow @RTEOne @RTELateLateShow pic.twitter.com/jpxPT8bsfS September 24, 2020

In all, there's an exciting lineup for tomorrow's Late Late on RTE One: After a week where he brought cycling glory to Ireland with a green jersey win at the Tour de France, Sam Bennett will be chatting to Ryan Tubridy about realising his childhood dream with the biggest win of his career to date.

US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci will be speaking about the Covid-19 fight in the US and across the globe. Former President Mary McAleese, boxing world champion Kellie Harrington, Niamh Fitzpatrick, and Jedward will also feature.

The Late Late Show is on this Friday at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.