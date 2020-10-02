Over €5,000 worth of power tools stolen from vans in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the thefts of thousands of euro worth of power tools from vehicles on the outskirts of the city in recent days.

On Tuesday a number of power tools were taken from a van in Larchfield, Kilkenny. The van, a Renault Trafic was parked at the roadside when the tools were taken. The owner of the van discovered a hole had been made over the lock on the back door. Three men were seen fleeing the scene in a dark coloured Audi estate. A DeWalt laser level, DeWalt pinners, a DeWalt jigsaw and a Milwalki impact drill were taken, the tools are worth €3,000 in total.

Meanwhile a similar incident occurred on Nuncio Road around 9pm on Tuesday night where a white Volkswagen van was broken into and power tools taken. A hole was drilled in the side of the vehicle in order to get to the lock. The van was entered and a number of power tools were taken. The same suspects and vehicle were seen fleeing the scene in the direction of Castle Road. the tools taken were: Two Impact Drills, Dewalt Router, Dewalt Nail Gun and two Combi Drills. The tools were valued at over €2,300.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000.