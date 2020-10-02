Garda warning following a number of attempted burglaries in Kilkenny City

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a number of attempted burglaries at residential properties in recent days.

Gardaí received a report of an alarm activation at a house in Hazel Grove, Loughboy on Thursday evening. The latch of the side gate along with the gate itself were damaged. No entry was gained to the house and nothing was taken. Contact gardaí in Kilkenny with any information.

Meanwhile gardaí are also investigating an attempted burglary at a house in Parkview on Freshford Road. There was an attempt to force a window open. The house was not entered and nothing was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000.