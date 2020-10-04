Kilkenomics cancelled over Covid-19, dates announced for 2021

Kilkenomics, the world's only economics and comedy festival which was due to take place next month has been cancelled because of rising cases of Covid-19.

Organisers of the festival announced this weekend that the festival will return on November 4 to 7, 2021.

"Bringing people together in person, in cozy environments in Kilkenny City to listen to and exchange ideas and have the craic is what we do. If we can’t do it safely, we’ll wait until we can. See you all in November, 2021."